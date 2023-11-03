Macarthur vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Macarthur will play host to Western United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in A-League Men on Saturday.

Macarthur dropped two points in their opening match of the season at home against Brisbane Roar, which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, they won their next game against Central Coast Mariners on the road to take their total to four points, leaving them fifth in the table. The hosts are among the four teams holding four points each.

The Bulls finished as the league’s worst team last season, sitting bottom of the standings with 26 points out of 78 possible. The outfit was reinforced with seven new players, including striker Valère Germain, who joined from French club Montpellier. Macarthur’s previous two meetings with Western United ended in stalemates.

Western United had a dream start, defeating giants Melbourne City 2-1 in an away fixture. However, they were deflated on matchday two as they succumbed to a 5-0 loss against Western Sydney. Could they get back to winning ways on the road as they head to Macarthur? The visitors boast five wins in their last eight trips away from home.

Western United finished seventh last season and did not qualify for the finals series. Head coach John Aloisi says it remains their main objective for the new season. However, they need to avoid another defeat to maintain their early momentum. Western United are yet to win a match at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Macarthur vs Western United Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Western United.

Macarthur have won once and drawn twice in their last three matches against Western United at home.

Macarthur have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Western United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Macarthur have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Western United have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Macarthur – W-L-D-W-W, Western United – L-W-L-W-W.

Macarthur vs Western United Prediction

New arrivals Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Valère Germain lead the way for Macarthur with one goal each. But the team will miss the services of midfielder Daniel De Silva and right-back Jack McGing due to injuries.

Lachlan Wales and Noal Botic have netted one goal each for Western United and will hope to rescue their team once again.

Macarthur come as the favourite based on home advantage.

Prediction: Macarthur 3-1 Western United

Macarthur vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes