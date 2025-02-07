Macarthur vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Macarthur will invite Western United to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Sunday. Both teams have registered seven wins in the league thus far. United are in fourth place with 25 points, one more than the hosts, who are in sixth place.

The Bulls have been inconsistent in their league games this year, with three wins and three losses apiece. They met league leaders Auckland last week and suffered a 2-1 away loss. It was a close game and Jake Hollman had equalized in the 19th minute but Louis Verstraete scored an 80th-minute winner for Auckland.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games and played a 2-2 draw against the Central Coast Mariners last week. Noah Botic scored in the first half and Ben Garuccio leveled the scores in the 74th minute. They will play for the first time in February.

Macarthur vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 11 times thus far, with all games taking place in the A-League. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with three wins apiece and five games ending in stalemates.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in December and played a goalless draw, a first in this fixture.

Both teams have conceded 22 goals in the league thus far and Macarthur, who have played 16 games, one more than the visitors, have the better attacking record, scoring 30 goals.

Western United have lost just one of their last nine league games while recording six wins.

The Bulls have won just one of their last seven home games. They have scored at one goal apiece in their last four games in that period.

Macarthur vs Western United Prediction

The Bulls have seen conclusive results in their last seven league outing, recording four wins. Interestingly, just one of these wins have been registered at home. They are unbeaten in five home meetings against United, with three ending in draws. Six of their last seven league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last six away games, scoring at least three goals in these wins, and are expected to continue their prolific form here.

Macarthur's Valere Germain and Western's Noah Botic and Hiroshi Ibusuki have all scored seven goals in the league thus far, so this match is likely to be a high-scoring affair. Considering their current form and recent history, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Western United

Macarthur vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

