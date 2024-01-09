Macarthur vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2024

Macarthur will square off against Western United at the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

Sydney will host the inaugural A-Leagues 2023-24 Unite Round, in which all 24 teams from the A-League Men and A-League Women will play in three venues across the Harbour City.

Macarthur were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United on Monday, with Valère Germain scoring the equalizer in the 32nd minute after Ben Halloran opened the scoring in the 16th minute. It was their second consecutive 1-1 draw in the league and they are now winless in their last five league outings.

United lost 2-1 at home to Melbourne City on Sunday and remained at the bottom of the league standings. Michael Ruhs had given them the lead in the 13th minute but City dug deep and scored twice in the second half to take home the three points from the match.

Macarthur vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times in the A-League since 2021. They have contested these meetings closely, with Macarthur having a 3-2 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last five meetings with one win apiece and three games ending in draws.

Western United have lost nine of the 11 games in the A-League this season and have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring eight goals in that period.

Macarthur are winless in their last five league games, suffering three defeats. They have conceded 11 goals in these matches while scoring five times.

24 goals have been scored in eight games in this fixture, with each team keeping just one clean sheet.

Macarthur vs Western United Prediction

The Bulls had kicked off their league campaign on a seven-game unbeaten run but suffered three consecutive defeats after that strong start. They managed to arrest the losing streak to just three games and have drawn their last two games.

Former Marseille striker Valère Germain scored the club's both goals in those 1-1 draws and will be a key player in this match. Kearyn Baccus, who picked up the assist for Germain's goal on Monday against Adelaide is suspended for the match on account of yellow card accumulation.

Western United have endured a poor run in the league thus far, with just six points from 11 games. They suffered a narrow loss to Melbourne City on Sunday, giving away a two-goal lead, and will look to improve upon that performance here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Macarthur 1-1 Western United

Macarthur vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes