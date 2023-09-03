Macau vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

Macau host Bhutan at the Estadio Campo Desportivo in Taipei on Wednesday (September 6) in a friendly.

It hasn't been a good year for Macau, who've lost both their games. The Greens went down 1-0 to Singapore in a friendly at home in March before a 2-0 loss to Myanmar in China in June.

Lazaro Oliveira's side will look to return to winning ways, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to begin next month.

Meanwhile, Bhutan haven't covered themselves in glory either, going winless in five games this year. During this run, the Dragon Boys lost four times, including all three of their 2023 SAFF Championship games.

The Maldives beat them 2-0 in their opening group game before Lebanon piled on the pressure with a 4-1 thumping. Bangladesh then put the final nail in Bhutan's coffin by inflicting a 3-1 defeat.

Bhutan, too, begin their World Cup qualifiers next month, against Myanmar in a two-legged contest in the first round of the campaign. Meanwhile, Macau play Myanmar, home and away.

Macau vs Bhutan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two teams.

Bhutan are winless in five games this year, losing their last three

Macau have lost both their games in 2023 without scoring.

Of Bhutan's four goals scored this year, two have come from Chencho Gyeltshen.

Macau are ranked 182nd in the world, while Bhutan are 185th.

Bhutan have conceded at least thrice in their last two games (7 in total).

Macau vs Bhutan Prediction

Both teamsm rank lowly in the world, come into the fixture off defeats in their last few games.

Since it's also their first game, it's difficult to predict what to expect from the game. However, as both Macau and Bhutan are going through a rough patch right now, there will likely not be any fireworks.

Bhutan's defence, though, has been left exposed lately, and Macau could take advantage of that.

Prediction: Macau 1-0 Bhutan

Macau vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Macau

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No