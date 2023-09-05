Macau vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023

Macau entertain Bhutan at Macau Olympic Complex Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday (September 6).

Both teams are in similar form, as they boast just one win apiece in their last 10 games. Macau and Bhutan are meeting each other for the first time. A scheduled friendly between the two sides in November 2018 was called off at the last minute.

Macau head into the clash on the back of three straight defeats. Verdes will use this game to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers – AFC first round. They face Myanmar home and away next month but play Cambodia in a second friendly on September 11 ahead of the qualifiers. Macau are looking for their first home win since 2019.

Meanwhile, Bhutan’s last win also came in 2019, with their best result since then being a 1-1 draw against Nepal early this year. The visitors are also laying the groundwork for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC first round. They take on Hong Kong in a two-legged tie on October 12 and 17.

Dragon Boys participated in the South Asian Football Federation Championship last June, losing all three games, against Bangladesh, Lebanon and Maldives. They look upbeat ahead of the historic clash with Macau, but their away record is quite deflating. They have drawn once and lost nine times in their last 10 away games.

Macau vs Bhutan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Macau have conceded 13 goals and scored once in their last five games.

The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Macau’s best record in international competitions is a runners-up spot in the AFC Solidarity Cup.

Bhutan have drawn once and lost four times in their last five road outings;

Macau have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Bhutan have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Macau: L-L-L-W-D; Bhutan: L-L-L-D-L

Macau vs Bhutan Prediction

Macau must work on their defensive unit to avoid blunders and cheap goals while at home. Nicholas Mario Torras is expected to lead the attack due to his consistency in output and performance.

Bhutan, meanwhile. will have to show what they have learned from their failed campaign at the SAFF Championship. Although they don’t boast great form, they're capable of beating Macau at home.

Nevertheless, expect Macau to come out on top based on their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Macau 2-1 Bhutan

Macau vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macau

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macau to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bhutan to score - Yes