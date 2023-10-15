Macau vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

Macau host Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification first-round tie.

The Greens' chances of reaching the next round are all but over following a 5-1 thumping in Yangon on Thursday.

Lwin Moe Aung opened the scoring for the Chinthe 39 minutes into the match, but Nicholas Mario de Almeida Torrao equalized for Macau, 10 minutes into the restart.

Soe Moe Kyaw then restored Myanmar's lead in the 62nd minute, before Aung Kaung Mann added a third. Nay Moe Naing and Moe Aung then scored two more goals in stoppage time as Michael Feichtenbeiner's side won emphatically.

Macau need to win by four goals to stand a chance of reaching the second round, where Japan, North Korea and Syria are waiting for the fixture's winner in Group B.

However, the 185th-ranked side have not won a single game in 2023. In fact, all five matches this calendar year have ended in defeats for them, and this was the second time in a row that Macau lost by a four-goal margin, having also been hammered 4-0 by Cambodia in a friendly game last month.

Macau vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Myanmar have a 100% win record against Macau, having beaten them in all five games so far.

The goal scored by Nicholas Mario de Almeida Torrao against Myanmar in their first leg was Macau's first-ever goal in the fixture.

Macau have conceded 16 goals against Myanmar in five clashes, which includes at least four in a game on three occasions: a 4-0 loss in April 2009, a 4-0 loss in June 2017, and a 5-1 loss in October 2023.

Macau have lost all five games in 2023, twice against Myanmar.

After going 16 games without a win, Myanmar have won three of their next four, and remain unbeaten during this run.

Macau vs Myanmar Prediction

Macau are one of the weakest sides in the world, and their atrocious form this year further accentuates the same. Myanmar, by contrast, have improved massively and will be hungry for more goals after their goal-crazy evening in Yangon.

Expect the Chinthe to prevail once again with a few goals to their name.

Prediction: Macau 0-2 Myanmar

Macau vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Myanmar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No