Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023

Maccabi Haifa will entertain Hamrun Spartans at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

The hosts have a comfortable four-goal advantage on aggregate thanks to an impressive 4-0 win in the first leg last week in Malta.

Frantzdy Pierrot bagged a brace while Dean David and Anan Khalaili scored in the first and second halves respectively. Both teams played their first competitive match of the 2023-24 season in the first leg and the Israeli champions came out on top.

The hosts qualified for the group stage of the competition last season and were drawn in Group H alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Benfica, so failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The visitors were back in European qualifiers after 30 years last season and made it to the playoffs in the UEFA Europa Conference League. It was their best performance in European qualifiers and they are in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in history.

Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg.

The hosts suffered just one defeat in their qualifying campaign last season, with that defeat coming away against Apollon Limassol.

The visitors recorded a couple of wins in their away games in the Conference League qualifiers last season.

The hosts' 4-0 win in the first leg was the biggest in the first qualifying round this season.

The hosts have suffered a couple of defeats in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, failing to score in just one game in that period.

Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction

The Greens have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions. They were unbeaten in their three qualifying games at home last season, scoring eight goals in that period. As they have a four-goal advantage on aggregate, they can afford to rotate their squad for the match.

Tas-Sikkina have suffered defeats in nine of their last 11 away games in European qualifiers. They did manage five shots on target in the first leg and should be able to put up a strong fight in this match as well.

Nonetheless, the hosts have a better record in European qualifiers and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 2-1 Hamrun Spartans.

Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabu Haifa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Frantzdy Pierrot to score or assist any time - Yes