Maccabi Haifa vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | 2022 Israel Super Cup

Maccabi Haifa and Hapoel Be'er Sheva will lock horns at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa for the 2022 Israel Super Cup on Saturday tonight.

Haifa retained their Israeli top-flight crown last season, finishing four points clear of Be'er Sheva.

With 59 points in the bag, the Greens matched their tally from the 2020-21 season, albeit losing fewer games.

Barak Bakhar's side later won the 2021 Israel Super Cup after seeing off arch-rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0.

Haifa could become the first side since Tel Aviv (2019, 2020) to win the cup in consecutive years.

Be'er Sheva once again made up for the league heartbreak by winning the Israeli State Cup, their second title in three years.

Elyaniv Barda's side defeated Haifa 3-1 on a penalty shootout in the final after the match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

This is Be'er Sheva's first appearance in the cup since 2020 when Tel Aviv beat them 2-0 home and away, and they haven't won in the competition since 2017.

Maccabi Haifa vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Haifa have won 31 of their last 63 clashes with Beer Sheva, losing just 14.

Haifa and Beer Sheva have met four times this year alone, with the former winning thrice and losing just once.

Their last encounter was in May 2022 which Haifa won 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in open play.

There have only been two clean sheets between the sides in their last eight encounters.

Haifa are making back-to-back appearances in the Super Cup for the first time since 1985 (lalso twice).

Haifa haven't failed to score in their five previous appearances in the cup.

Maccabi Haifa vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Prediction

Haifa and Beer Sheva meet for the fifth time this year and for the second consecutive time in a cup game.

Haifa dominated their recent head-to-head record and will have the psychological advantage.

Beer Sheva are gunning for revenge for their cup final loss and could give the Greens a tough run for their money.

However, we predict the Greens will prevail once more, albeit in extra-time.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 2-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva (aet)

Maccabi Haifa vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Haifa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

