Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Maccabi Haifa will host Olympiacos at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel, in the first leg of their 2022-23 Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

The Israeli champions are coming off a penalty shootout defeat to Hapeol Be'er Sheva in the Israeli Super Cup last weekend. Haifa haven't qualified for the Champions League since the 2009-10 season, which was only their second appearance in the competition.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, lost in the third qualifying of the competition last year and are looking to return to the group stage after two years.

Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head

Haifa and Olympiacos have met only twice in competitive games - in the group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League. The Israeli side won the home game 3-0, courtesy of a Yakubu Ayegbeni hat-trick, but the Greece reverse produced a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Maccabi Haifa Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W.

Olympiacos Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D.

Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos Team News

Maccabi Haifa

Mahmoud Jaber picked up an injury in the Israeli Super Cup. Haifa later confirmed that he'll be out for three to four weeks with a thigh problem.

Australia international Nikita Rukavytsya struck ten goals in the top flight last term and will lead the line for the Greens once more.

Injured: Mahmoud Jaber.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Olympiacos

The Thrylos come into the game off a tumultuous pre-season campaign, winning twice in eight games, losing four. However, they have retained key attackers Youssef El-Arabi and Tiquinho and will depend on them to produce the goods.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos Predicted XIs

Maccabi Haifa (4-3-3): Josh Cohen; Daniel Sundgren, Bogdam Planic, Rami Gershon, Pierre Cornud; Neta Lavi, Saikou Touray, Mohammed Abu Fani; Mavis Tchibota, Nikita Rukavytya, Omer Atzili.

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Sime Vrsaljko, Konstantinos Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Oleg Reabciuk; Andreas Bouchalakis, Mamadou Kane; Rony Lopes, Joao Carvalho, Mathieu Valbuena; Youssef El-Arabi.

Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos Prediction

Both teams possess good attacking options in their arsenal, so a thrilling affair could ensue. Olympiacos have more experience in these games, but Haifa are no slouch either. A high-scoring draw is a likely outcome, with everything to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 2-2 Olympiacos.

