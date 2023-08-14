Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023

Maccabi Haifa and Slovan Bratislava go head-to-head at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday (August 15).

Haifa have one leg in the playoffs following a 2-1 away win on Wednesday. Frantzdy Pierrot and Dia Saba scored either side of Abdoulaye Seck’s 12th-minute own goal as the Israeli side saw off Slovan at the Tehelne Pole Stadion.

Messay Dego’s side had seen off Hamrun Spartans and Sheriff Tiraspol in the first two qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, Slovan picked up their first win of the new Slovakian top flight campaign, edging out Skalica 2-1 at the weekend. Before that, Weiss’ men kicked off the Nike Liga with successive draws against FC Kosice and Dukla Banska Bystrica respectively.

Slovan now turn their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they edged out Swift Hesperange and Zrinjski Mostar in the first two qualifying rounds.

Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following their first-leg clash in Slovakia last week.

Slovan have won one of their last five games across competitions, drawing thrice, since July.

Maccabi are on a run of five home wins across competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding four since a 2-1 loss to Aris Thessaloniki in June.

Bratislava have won all but one of their last six away games since May, with a goalless draw against FC Kosice on July 29 being the exception.

Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Slovan will look to build on their weekend win as they seek to come back in the tie. They face the challenge of a Maccabi side who have been impenetrable at home this season, though.

Dego’s men need only a draw to progress to the next round and should force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Maccabi 1-1 Slovan

Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Maccabi's last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been at least 11 corners in eight of Maccabi’s last ten outings.)