Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2023

Maccabi Haifa welcome Young Boys to the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (August 23).

The hosts kicked off their qualifying campaign in the first round and have had five wins in six games. In the previous round, Maccabi beat Slovan Bratislava 5-2 on aggregate. Frantzdy Pierrot and Dia Saba were on the scoresheet in both legs while Dean David scored a 90th-minute goal at home in a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, Young Boys are the reigning Swiss Super League champions and booked a direct spot in the Champions League playoffs.

Maccabi made the group stage last season via the playoffs, while Young Boys were eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. They last played in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2021-22 season.

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time

Maccabi are facing a Swiss opponent for the first time, while Young Boys have had a win and a defeat in three meetings with Israeli teams.

Maccabi have won five of their six games in the ongoing Champions League qualifiers. They have a 100% record at home, scoring nine goals and conceding once.

Maccabi have won seven of their eight competitive games this season, scoring at least twice in each win.

Young Boys are unbeaten in five competitive games this season, winning thrice. Interestingly, they have dropped points in both away games thus far.

Young Boys have scored 15 goals and conceded six times in five competitive games this season.

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys Prediction

Maccabi have recorded four straight wins and have had nine wins in their last 10 home games across competitions.

They have a solid home record in European qualifiers, last suffering defeat in the 2004-05 Champions League qualifiers. They have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games.

Young Boys, meanwhile, are unbeaten in last seven away games in European qualifiers and have scored five times in two of their last three games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in five of their last six European qualifiers.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect a high-scoring affair. Maccabi's home advantage should help them record a narrow win.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 3-2 Young Boys

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dia Saba to score or assist any time - Yes