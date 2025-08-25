Machida vs Kashima Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Machida Zelvia and Kashima Antlers will trade tackles in a JFA Emperor's Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at Machida GION Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Yokohama F Marinos in the J1 League over the weekend.
Kashima, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Albirex Niigata in league action. They went ahead through Yuma Suzuki's fourth-minute strike while Moraes equalized in the 17th minute. Leo Ceara scored the match-winner, with three minutes left in regulation time.
Antlers will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-2 extra-time home win over Avispa Fukuoka in the last round. Machida qualified with a 1-0 home win over Kyoto.
Machida vs Kashima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have three wins apiece from six head-to-head games.
- Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Machida claimed a 2-1 home win.
- The home side on the day have won all six head-to-head games.
- Machida have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.
- Nine of Kashima's last 10 games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Machida are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions, winning 11 games in this run.
- Antlers' last four games have been level at the break.
Machida vs Kashima Prediction
Machida Zelvia have been on a poor run of form, having not lost a game in over three months. Their stalemate over the weekend ended their 11-game winning run across competitions. Their defensive solidity has been the backbone of their title charge and and they find themselves just one point off table-toppers Kyoto.
Kashima Antlers have also been on a purple patch of their own, having not lost any of their last six games across competitions (four wins). Their games tend to be open-ended, with seven of their last nine games producing three goals or more.
Machida are competing in the Emperor's Cup quarterfinal for the first time in their history but will fancy their chances of advancing to the last four. We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Machida 2-1 Kashima
Machida vs Kashima Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Machida to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Machida to score over 1.5 goals