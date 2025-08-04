Machida vs Kyoto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Machida will face Kyoto in the Japanese Emperor's Cup round of 16 on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at Machida GION Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Tokyo Verdy in the J1 League. Ryuho Kikuchi broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Kyoto, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Avispa Fukuoka in league action. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Takumi Kamijima's 54th-minute own goal breaking the deadlock for the visitors, while Taichi Hara doubled their lead from the spot four minutes later. A dramatic end to the game saw Wellington pull one back in the third minute of injury time, while Masato Shigemi equalized two minutes later.

Sanga will turn their focus to the Cup and have booked their spot at this stage with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Yokohama FC following a 3-3 extra-time draw in the last round. Machida qualified with a 2-1 home win over Toyama.

Machida vs Kyoto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kyoto have nine wins from the last 16 head-to-head games. Machida were victorious five times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Kyoto claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the league.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Kyoto's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Machida have won their last seven games on the bounce.

Kyoto are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (four wins).

Machida vs Kyoto Prediction

Machida have been the form side in the J1 League, with their form putting them in the title race. They have tended to be pragmatic in their play, with five of their last seven wins coming by a one-goal margin.

Kyoto are also on a good run of form. However, the Kameoka outfit would have been disappointed to have let a two-goal lead slip against Avispa, conceding two goals in injury time.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Machida 2-1 Kyoto

Machida vs Kyoto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Machida to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

