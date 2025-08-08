Machida vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Machida Zelvia and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles in a J1 League round 25 clash on Sunday (August 10th). The game will be played at Machida GION Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Kyoto in the Emperor's Cup round-of-16 tie at the same venue in midweek. Shoto Fujio's goal just before the hour mark helped his side book a quarterfinal date with Kashima Antlers.

Zelvia will turn their attention back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Tokyo Verdy.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, eliminated Toyo University with a 2-1 extra-time win at home in the Cup. They went ahead through Haruya Ide's 14th-minute strike while Mahiro Yunomae equalized in the 36th minute. Neither side could find another goal, and the game was seemingly destined for penalties, but Taisei Miyashiro scored the match-winner in the 121st minute. Kobe's last league game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Okayama.

The victory left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 40 points from 24 games. Kobe lead the way at the summit with 46 points to their name.

Machida vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have two wins from the last three head-to-head games, while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Kobe claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Machida have won their last eight games on the bounce across competitions.

Four of Kobe's last five competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of Machida's last eight games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Kobe's last seven games across all competitions have been level at the break.

Machida vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Machida gained promotion to the Japanese top flight for the first time in their history in 2023. They are the pacesetters in the league and hold a two-point cushion at the summit. They are in fine form and have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games.

Vissel Kobe are sixth but not out of the title race, with six points all that separates first from sixth. A win here would see them cut the gap to their hosts to just three points. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions, but would have been disappointed to have been taken to extra time by Toyo.

We expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Machida 2-1 Vissel Kobe

Machida vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Machida to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

