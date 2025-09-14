Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2025 

Machida Zelvia host FC Seoul at the Machida Athletic Stadium on Tuesday for a clash in the AFC Champions League group stages. Zelvia will be making their debut in the tournament after achieving third place in the J1 League last year.

At the weekend, they drew 1-1 with Yokohama FC in the Japanese top flight. Makito Ito fired the visitors in front on 56 minutes but Mitch Duke equalized for Machida with only two minutes of normal time remaining.

It helped the side salvage a point from the match and avoid a second consecutive defeat in the league, with Kawasaki beating them 5-3 in the previous game. With 51 points from 30 games, Machida are in fifth position in the J1 League standings, four points off leaders Kyoto Sanga, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, FC Seoul mark their first appearance in the AFC Champions League since the 2019-20 season. The Korean side achieved a fourth-place finish in the K League 1 last season which paved their way to this stage, ending a five-year wait for another qualification to Asia's premier club tournament.

However, the Dark Red Warriors haven't been in good shape lately, losing their last two official matches - both coming in the Korean first division. Anyang beat them 2-1 on 31 August before Gangwon won 3-2 against Seoul on home turf on Saturday.

Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Machida Zelvia and FC Seoul.

FC Seoul have won just one of their last five official games, a 3-2 win over Ulsan.

The Dark Red Warriors have lost their last two official matches. The Zelvia are winless in their last two games too.

Machida Zelvia are playing in their first Champions League game ever, while Seoul are returning to the continental competition for the first time in five years.

Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul Prediction

Machida are in uncharted territory here, so they need to bring their A-game to the fore. Seoul have also struggled lately but are no strangers to Champions League pressure.

Given that it's their first head-to-head encounter, it is hard to predict the outcome here. But we're going for a draw in the opening clash.

Prediction: Machida Zelvia 1-1 FC Seoul

Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

