Machida Zelvia vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Machida Zelvia will host Gamba Osaka at the Machida Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be hoping to continue their stellar form and get a result that could see them atop the league table by season's end.

Machida capitalized on their chances to pick up a solid 3-0 win over Cerezo Osaka in their last outing to make it seven consecutive wins in the league and 10 across all competitions for Go Kuroda’s side. Zelvia struggled to pick up consistent results between April and May but have since turned things around and are sat in fourth place, just two points behind league leaders, Kyoto Sanga.

Gamba, on the other hand, have lost five of their last seven games and are currently sat in 12th place in the league following an underwhelming 1-0 loss to Hiroshima during the weekend. Osaka are a comfortable 10 points clear of the drop zone but will need to pick up results in the coming weeks to avoid falling into a relegation battle in the final months of the season.

Machida Zelvia vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on four previous occasions going into the weekend. Machida won two of those games, while one ended in a draw and Gamba won the remaining one.

The hosts have scored seven goals across their four previous meetings with Gamba Osaka, but have also conceded five goals across those games.

Machida has scored 39 league goals in 26 games so far. Only three teams in the Japanese top flight have scored more.

Zelvia also have the joint-third best defensive record in the division having only conceded 25 goals this season.

Gamba are without a clean sheet in their last four competitive outings.

Machida Zelvia vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Machida Z are favorites to get all three points this midweek and will only need to avoid complacency to get a win and extend their outstanding winning streak.

Gamba Osaka will be satisfied to get a draw against the hosts and will hope to capitalize on Zelvia's poor home record but will need to be at their best to get a result.

Prediction: Machida Zelvia 3-0 Gamba Osaka

Machida Zelvia vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Machida Z to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

