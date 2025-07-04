Machida Zelvia vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Machida Zelvia and Shimizu S-Pulse lock horns at the Machida Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in May’s reverse fixture and we anticipate another thrilling contest this weekend.

Machida Zelvia maintained their newfound form last Sunday when they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Albirex Niigata at the Denka Big Swan Stadium.

Go Kuroda’s men have won four games on the trot, a run which has seen them reach the third round of the Emperor’s Cup courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Kyoto Sangyo University on June 11.

Machida Zelvia have picked up 34 points from their 22 J1 League matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Urawa Red Diamonds.

Elsewhere, Shimizu S-Pulse failed to find their feet last time out when they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Kashima Antlers.

Tadahiro Akiba’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 4-2 victory over Matsumoto Yamaga FC in the cup on June 11.

Shimizu have picked up 27 points from their 22 league games so far to sit 14th in the table, level on points with Tokyo Verdy and Nagoya Grampus.

Machida Zelvia vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the previous five meetings between the sides, Shimizu S-Pulse boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Machida Zelvia have picked up just one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Shimizu S-Pulse are on a run of four consecutive away games without a win in the league, picking up just one point from the last 12 available since April’s 2-0 victory over Tokyo FC.

Machida Zelvia have failed to win five of their last seven J1 League home games, losing four and claiming one draw since the start of April.

Machida Zelvia vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

Shimizu S-Pulse have struggled to get going of late and will need to show their mettle against a resurgent Machida side, who have won their last four games.

We predict Machida will make the most of their home advantage and come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Machida Zelvia 2-1 Shimizu S-Pulse

Machida Zelvia vs Shimizu S-Pulse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Machida to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the previous five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their five encounters)

