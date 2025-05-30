Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

Machida Zelvia and Yokohama F Marinos are back in action in the J1 League as they go head-to-head at the Machida Athletic Stadium on Saturday.
Machida turned in a resilient performance last Sunday as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 stalemate with Fagiano Okayama at the Kanko Stadium.
Before that, Go Kuroda’s side had snapped a three-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Kashiwa Reysol on May 17, four days before losing on penalties to Yokohama FC in the J. League Cup third round.
Machida have picked up 25 points from 18 J1 League matches to sit 10th in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Shimizu S-Pulse.
Meanwhile, Yokohama put on a dominant team display last time out when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Kashima Antlers at the Nissan Stadium. It was a much-needed result for Patrick Kisnorbo’s men, who were on a 12-game winless run across competitions, losing the last eight.
Yokohama have 11 points from 17 matches to sit rock-bottom in the standings, eight points away from safety.
Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming two wins apiece.
- Machida have one win in their most recent six games, losing three, since May.
- Yokohama are the only side without a road win in the league, and they hold the division’s worst away record, picking up one point from seven matches.
- Machida have won one of their last five home games, losing three, since April.
Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction
It has been a rough start to the campaign for Yokohama, who are one of the early relegation contenders, as they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the points table. Kisnorbo’s men have been abysmal on the road and could struggle at the Machida Athletic Stadium this weekend.
Prediction: Machida 3-1 Yokohama
Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Machida to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Machia’s last five games.)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Machida’s last five matches.)