Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

Machida Zelvia and Yokohama F Marinos are back in action in the J1 League as they go head-to-head at the Machida Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Machida turned in a resilient performance last Sunday as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 stalemate with Fagiano Okayama at the Kanko Stadium.

Before that, Go Kuroda’s side had snapped a three-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Kashiwa Reysol on May 17, four days before losing on penalties to Yokohama FC in the J. League Cup third round.

Machida have picked up 25 points from 18 J1 League matches to sit 10th in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Shimizu S-Pulse.

Trending

Meanwhile, Yokohama put on a dominant team display last time out when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Kashima Antlers at the Nissan Stadium. It was a much-needed result for Patrick Kisnorbo’s men, who were on a 12-game winless run across competitions, losing the last eight.

Yokohama have 11 points from 17 matches to sit rock-bottom in the standings, eight points away from safety.

Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming two wins apiece.

Machida have one win in their most recent six games, losing three, since May.

Yokohama are the only side without a road win in the league, and they hold the division’s worst away record, picking up one point from seven matches.

Machida have won one of their last five home games, losing three, since April.

Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

It has been a rough start to the campaign for Yokohama, who are one of the early relegation contenders, as they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the points table. Kisnorbo’s men have been abysmal on the road and could struggle at the Machida Athletic Stadium this weekend.

Prediction: Machida 3-1 Yokohama

Machida Zelvia vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Machida to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Machia’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Machida’s last five matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More