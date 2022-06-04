Madagascar vs Angola prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Madagascar will play host to Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday.

Madagascar will hope to return to winning ways when they face Angola in Group E’s second matchday after suffering a 3-0 setback against Ghana. The Barea currently sit bottom of the group with zero points.

After a fairytale debut campaign that culminated with a quarterfinal finish at the 2019 AFCON, Madagascar failed to return in 2021. The FA has tasked the technical staff with qualifying the team for their second AFCON. A good outcome against Angola will put the outfit on course for that objective.

Angola are also in pursuit of a return to the continental showpiece after missing out on the previous edition. Their 2-1 win over Central African Republic hands them a good start in Group E with three points. However, in Antananarivo, the situation could be different considering the hosts’ determination to avoid another defeat in a row. The Palancas Negras will strive to avoid a disastrous outcome ahead of their difficult trip to Ghana on the third matchday.

Madagascar boast a young and cohesive team capable of offering resistance to Angola’s robust squad. However, another defeat will bring into question the team’s preparedness for the qualifiers.

Madagascar vs Angola Head-to-Head

Both teams have met four times in recent years, with three of those games ending in draws while Angola secured one victory.

Madagascar form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Angola form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Madagascar vs Angola Team News

Madagascar

New coach Nicolas Dupuis was given a chilly welcome as his team suffered a 3-0 drubbing against Ghana on Wednesday. In his post-match press conference, he promised to make two or three changes to his side for the clash with Angola. However, he did not mention any names.

Left winger Njiva Rakotoharimalala will likely be in the starting XI considering his impact when he came on for Andriamanjato against Ghana.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Angola

All players from the previous match will be available for selection. Fredy is likely to retain his spot in the starting team despite missing a penalty against Central African Republic. Coach Pedro Gonçalves said the player must not be “crucified” because of that blunder. Second-half substitute and goalscorer M'Bala Nzola is likely to start such a crucial match.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Madagascar vs Angola Predicted Xls

Madagascar (3-5-2): Razakanirina Rakotohasimbola (GK), Jerome Mombris, M. Randrianarisoa, R. Andriamanjato, Rajo Razafindrabe, Bastien Hery, Ibrahim Amada, Rayan Raveloson, Julio Donisa, Loic Lapoussin, Tsilavina Fanomezantsoa

Angola (4-2-3-1): Hugo Marques (GK), Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Eddie Afonso, Gaspar, Fredy, Ary Papel, Show, Helder Costa, Yano, Gelson Dala

Madagascar vs Angola Prediction

Madagascar’s current squad cannot be compared to the version that reached the 2019 AFCON quarterfinals. However, the team still possess enough quality to sustain their campaign. Coach Dupuis’ future at the helm of the team depends on the outcome of qualification. Failure to reach the finals could lead him to the exit door. The Frenchman will strive to claim the first victory of his second stint as the Barea coach on Sunday.

Madagascar are expected to record a win or at worst share the spoils but a defeat at home is highly unlikely.

Prediction: Madagascar 2-1 Angola

