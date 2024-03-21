Madagascar vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Madagascar will trade tackles with Burundi in an international friendly at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Friday (March 22nd).

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 3-0 away victory over Chad in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2023. Njiva Rakotoharimalala scored a brace while Loic Lapoussin added a third goal in injury time to guide their nation to all three points.

Burundi, meanwhile, fell to a 4-0 defeat to Algeria in a friendly in January 2024. Baghdad Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Mohamed Amoura all scored to help the Desert Foxes claim victory.

The Swallows have two friendlies lined up in this window, with another game to come against Botswana next week before returning to competitive action in June. Madagascar face Rwanda next week in preparation for the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Madagascar vs Burundi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. Madagascar claimed a 1-0 victory in their sole clash in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ten of Burundi's last 11 games - including each of the last seven - have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Madagascar's last ten games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Madagascar's last four friendlies have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Three of Madagascar's last four games have witnessed more goals in the second half than the first.

Burundi form guide: L-L-W-L-W Madagascar form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Madagascar remained in 109th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Burundi are 140th.

Madagascar vs Burundi Prediction

Madagascar enter this game as the more consistent side, having won two of their last three games. They also have home advantage in their favor which could give them an extra edge.

Burundi have won just one of their last five friendlies (three losses). Their games tend to be high-scoring with plenty of goals. Defensive issues have been a major concern, with Etienne Ndayiragije's side having conceded at least two goals in each of their last seven games.

We are tipping Madagascar to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Madagascar 3-1 Burundi

Madagascar vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Madagascar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half