Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2025

Madagascar and the Central African Republic lock horns on Wednesday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, as both sides aim for their first win of the campaign. Winners of the bronze medal in the last edition of the tournament, Madagascar have accrued just a point from two group fixtures so far.

It started with a goalless stalemate against Mauritania, before a 2-1 loss to Tanzania.

Clement Mzize struck a double for the Taifa Stars inside the opening 20 minutes of the kick-off to give them a healthy advantage, before Nantenaina Razafimahatana pulled one back for the Barea soon after to give them a hope of a comeback.

However, the island side fell short of finding the equalizer and succumbed to just their second loss in the Championship across two appearances. In 2022, Senegal beat them 1-0 in the semi-finals, sending Madagascar into the third-place playoffs.

On the other hand, the Central African Republic have lost both games to remain pointless in the group - not the most ideal way to make your maiden appearance at the Championship. Burkina Faso ruined their tournament debut by inflicting a 4-2 loss, while Mauritania dealt them a 1-0 defeat on matchday two.

With only two more games remaining, the Wild Beasts must collect six points from a possible six to stand a chance of advancing into the knockout rounds.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Madagascar winning twice over the Central African Republic and losing on three occasions.

Madagascar beat Central African Republic 4-1 earlier this year, ending a run of five consecutive fixtures without one.

For the first time, the sides meet in a major tournament.

Zambia and Guinea are the only teams to have lost more than once in the Championship so far, besides the Central African Republic.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction

The Central African Republic's debut appearance at the Championship has not gone according to plan, with the minnows losing both their games so far. They had also lost their earlier meeting with Madagascar this year, shifting the balance further in the island side's favor.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-0 Central African Republic

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Madagascar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

