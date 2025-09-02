Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Madagascar and Central African Republic lock horns at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in neutral Morocco on Thursday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 115th in the world, the Barea are currently in third position in Group I with three wins and 10 points from six games.

Their soaring momentum came to a shuddering halt in the last qualifier when Ghana inflicted a 3-0 loss upon them. Thomas Partey netted a brace, whereas Mohammed Kudus added a third goal as the Black Stars inched closer to the World Cup.

Madagascar are five points off the top and two behind second-placed Comoros with only four games remaining in the round. It looks challenging for the island side, but there's a slim hope for them still.

Central African Republic are a further five points off Madagascar, languishing in fifth with only five points in the bag from six games. Their only win so far has been against bottom-dwellers Chad, as the Wild Beasts secured a narrow 1-0 victory on matchday three.

Since then, their next three qualifying fixtures have yielded just a single point as the side drew 0-0 with Mali in March this year. Unless Rigobert Song's team win all their remaining matches, it's difficult to see them progress beyond this round.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with three wins for each of them.

Madagascar have won their last two clashes with the Central African Republic after failing to win the previous five.

The Wild Beasts defeated Mauritania 2-1 in their last international game on 6 June 2025, ending a run of seven consecutive winless matches.

After starting the year with a stunning 4-1 drubbing of the Central African Republic in March, the Barea lost their next two international games.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction

The Barea are not big-hitters, but have fond memories of their last encounter with the hapless Central African Republic, who are going through a rough patch right now.

As the Central African Republic battle to keep their progression hopes alive, we expect Madagascar to be ruthless here and claim the victory.

Prediction: Madagascar 2-0 Central African Republic

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Madagascar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

