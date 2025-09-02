Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Madagascar and Central African Republic lock horns at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in neutral Morocco on Thursday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 115th in the world, the Barea are currently in third position in Group I with three wins and 10 points from six games.
Their soaring momentum came to a shuddering halt in the last qualifier when Ghana inflicted a 3-0 loss upon them. Thomas Partey netted a brace, whereas Mohammed Kudus added a third goal as the Black Stars inched closer to the World Cup.
Madagascar are five points off the top and two behind second-placed Comoros with only four games remaining in the round. It looks challenging for the island side, but there's a slim hope for them still.
Central African Republic are a further five points off Madagascar, languishing in fifth with only five points in the bag from six games. Their only win so far has been against bottom-dwellers Chad, as the Wild Beasts secured a narrow 1-0 victory on matchday three.
Since then, their next three qualifying fixtures have yielded just a single point as the side drew 0-0 with Mali in March this year. Unless Rigobert Song's team win all their remaining matches, it's difficult to see them progress beyond this round.
Madagascar vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with three wins for each of them.
- Madagascar have won their last two clashes with the Central African Republic after failing to win the previous five.
- The Wild Beasts defeated Mauritania 2-1 in their last international game on 6 June 2025, ending a run of seven consecutive winless matches.
- After starting the year with a stunning 4-1 drubbing of the Central African Republic in March, the Barea lost their next two international games.
Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction
The Barea are not big-hitters, but have fond memories of their last encounter with the hapless Central African Republic, who are going through a rough patch right now.
As the Central African Republic battle to keep their progression hopes alive, we expect Madagascar to be ruthless here and claim the victory.
Prediction: Madagascar 2-0 Central African Republic
Madagascar vs Central African Republic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Madagascar to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No