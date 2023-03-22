Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Madagascar host Central African Republic at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday (March 23).

The hosts are coming off a third-placed finish at the 2022 African Nations Championship in February. They won 1-0 against Niger Republic in their last outing, with Jean Razafindrakoto scoring an 89th-minute winner.

Central African Republic, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat at Congo in an African Nations Championship qualifier. Les Fauves will turn their attention back to the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations.

They sit at the bottom of Group E, having garnered just one point from two games, while Central African Republic are third with one point.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their fifth meeting, with both sides claiming one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting in March 2016 saw CAR claim a 2-1 comeback home win in a Cup of Nations qualifier.

Three of their four meetings have had goals at both ends.

Madagascar have lost just one of their last 12 games, winning nine games.

Six of Central African Republic's last eight games have seen both teams score.

Central Republic have won just one of their last nine games, losing six.

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Prediction

Madagascar had a memorable run in the African Nations Championship, finishing in third spot, losing only to eventual champions Senegal. The Barea will look to build on that with qualification for the Nations Cup.

Central Republic, by contrast, have struggled for momentum, with six losses and just one win in their last nine games.

The double-header between the Central African Republic and Madagascar offers an opportunity for both sides to get their qualification campaign back on track. Madagascar are the favourites and should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Madagascar 2-1 Central African Republic

Madagascar vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Madagascar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

