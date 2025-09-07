Madagascar vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025    

Madagascar will welcome Chad to Stade Larbi Zaouli in FIFA World Cup qualification on Monday. The hosts will be keen to extend their impressive streak.

Madagascar vs Chad Preview

Madagascar accomplished their mission in the previous matchday by defeating the Central African Republic 2-0 to claim full points. That result moved them to the second spot in Group I on 13 points, but still trailing the leaders Ghana by three points. Madagascar are on a must-win mission, with two teams hot on their heels on 12 points each.

Barea are upbeat about their success in this game, because Chad are no longer in the picture. However, Madagascar will not enjoy the usual boisterous home support because they will be hosting the visitors at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca. We don’t expect that situation to negatively affect the hosts’ chances.

Chad made headlines across the continent after forcing Ghana to share the spoils in the previous matchday. Ghana, leaders of Group I, could have extended their lead had they clinched maximum points. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for the Black Stars after 17 minutes, but Célestin Ecua struck late to pull level.

Les Sao have been eliminated from the qualifiers, as they sit bottom of the group with one point, which they earned against Ghana. Will Chad be a dream spoiler for Madagascar, who are seeking to snatch a second-round spot at the worst? The hosts must tread cautiously in this very crucial meeting.

Madagascar vs Chad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Madagascar prevailed 3-0 when the sides last met, which remains their only meeting so far.

Madagascar have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Madagascar have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Chad have lost in their last five away matches in all competitions.

Madagascar have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Chad have drawn twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Madagascar – W-L-L-W-W, Chad – D-L-D-L-L.

Madagascar vs Chad Prediction

Madagascar see a massive opportunity here to rake in full points. They will have themselves to blame if they fumble this opportunity.

Chad could be seeking to make headlines once again, with the pressure to qualify no longer on their shoulders.

Madagascar are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Madagascar 3-1 Chad

Madagascar vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Madagascar to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Madagascar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chad to score - Yes

