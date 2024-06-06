Madagascar vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Madagascar and Comoros lock horns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to win their second qualifier in a row.

Following a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana in their opening qualifying fixture, the Barea overcame Chad 3-0 in their next match to get their campaign up and running. Njiva Rakotoharimalala struck a brace in the game while Loïc Lapoussin added a third in stoppage-time.

Ranked 109th in the world, Romuald Rakotondrabe's side have since played two friendly games. They beat Burundi 1-0 followed by a 2-0 loss to Rwanda.

On the other hand, the Comoros have been a real surprise in the qualifiers thus far, winning both their games to sit atop their group and well in contention to reach the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The Coelacanths crushed the Central African Republic 4-2 in their first game before a narrow 1-0 victory over World Cup regulars, Ghana. That particular win has truly enforced their belief, and Comoros will be looking to continue their winning run to solidify their hopes of progression.

Since then, Stefano Cusin's side crushed Uganda 4-0 in a friendly this year followed by a goalless stalemate with Angola. Comoros are now unbeaten in six games.

Madagascar vs Comoros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, and Madagascar went unbeaten in all of them, winning six.

Comoros are unbeaten in six games and have kept clean sheets in their last three.

Comoros are one of the five teams to have a 100% record in the CAF qualifying zone after playing at least twice; Algeria, Tunisia (3), Egypt and Ivory Coast are the other teams with such a distinction.

Since the start of 2023, Madagascar have won only thrice in eight games.

Comoros last lost a qualifying match in March 2023, when Ivory Coast beat them 2-0 in an AFCON qualifier.

Madagascar vs Comoros Prediction

Comoros are the form side here. Their attacking game is strong and the fact that they haven't conceded in their last three games is a testament to their stoic defense.

They should be able to beat Madagascar comfortably, marking their first-ever win in the fixture.

Prediction: Madagascar 0-2 Comoros

Madagascar vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Comoros to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No