Madagascar vs DR Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Madagascar and DR Congo square off at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On Thursday, the Leopards beat the island nation 2-0 on home soil, courtesy of goals from Chadrac Akolo and Dieumerci Mbokani.

It condemned Barea to a third consecutive defeat in Group J, leaving them without any points at the bottom of the standings.

Their rivals from central Africa, meanwhile, are second with five points, competing with group leaders Benin for a place in the final qualifying round.

Having drawn their opening two games, the earlier win put some daylight between them and the other sides in the group.

Hector Cuper's side are now looking to complete the double against Madagascar.

Madagascar vs Congo Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed 10 times before, and interestingly, the spoils are equally shared with five wins each.

Never has a fixture between Congo and Madagascar ended in a stalemate.

Madagascar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

DR Congo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L

Madasgascar vs DR Congo Team News

Madasgascar

Barea fared relatively better against Congo despite the loss compared to their defeat at the hands of Tanzania last month.

However, their attacking vanguard went off the boil on Thursday. So head coach Eric Rabesandratana may shake things up a little.

20-year-old Arnaud Randrianantenaina may come into the XI. He's struck twice for them in five games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

DR Congo

Satisfied with his side's performance on Thursday, newly-appointed head coach Hector Cuper may field the same XI once more at the weekend.

That means DR Congo's all-time leading scorer, Dieumerci Mbokani, will have another chance to extend his record.

He was on target against Madagascar earlier in the week, clinically dispatching a late penalty for his 21st international strike in just 44th appearance.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Madagascar vs DR Congo Predicted XI

Madagascar (4-3-3): Melvin Adrien; Jerome Mombris, Romain Metanire, Pascal Razakanantenaina, Thomas Fontaine; Anicet Abel, Bastien Hery, Rayan Raveloson; Lalaina Manampisoa, Hakim Abdallah, Loic Lapoussin.

DR Congo (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua; Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama, Ngonda Muzinga; Dieumerci Amale, Samuel Moutoussamy, Chadrac Akolo, Dieumerci Mbokani; Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu.

Madagascar vs DR Congo Prediction

Disappointing with back-to-back draws, the double-header against Madagascar gave Congo a chance to put some points on the board.

Following their victory on Thursday, the Leopards will be hungry for more.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-2 DR Congo

