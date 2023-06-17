Madagascar vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Madagascar will welcome Ghana to the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts are at the bottom of the Group E table with just one point from four games. It is very unlikely that they will be able to secure a place in the main event with just two games left to play. The visitors are at the top of the group table with eight points.

The hosts are winless in the competition thus far and suffered a 2-0 away defeat against the Central African Republic last time around. The visitors are unbeaten in the qualifying campaign and were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola in their previous outing.

Madagascar vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met four times in all competitions this season, with all games producing conclusive results. The two teams are evenly matched in the head-to-head record with two wins apiece.

All four meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored just one goal in the qualifying campaign while conceding nine times.

The visitors have scored six goals while conceding just twice in the qualifying campaign thus far.

Madagascar have a decent home record, suffering just one defeat in their last five home games in all competitions.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last five games in all competitions. They have endured a poor run in their travels though, with just one win from five games.

The hosts have made it to the AFCON finals just once, in 2019. The visitors are four-time champions and were eliminated from the group stage in the 2021 edition of the competition.

Madagascar vs Ghana Prediction

Barea have struggled in their qualifying campaign with just one point and one goal to their name after four games. They have been evenly matched with the visitors in head-to-head record, but are the second-best team in terms of form.

The Black Stars have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign thus far and need a win to book their place in the finals. They recorded a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture last year and, considering the hosts' recent form, Ghana should be able to record another comfortable win.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-2 Ghana

Madagascar vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ghana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes

