Madagascar vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Madagascar will be up against Ghana at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco on Monday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be very keen to get a result that could make them group leaders with four games to go.

Madagascar continued their impressive qualifiers with a thumping 4-1 victory over Central African Republic on Wednesday evening to see them move up to second place, only two points behind Monday's visitors. Despite managing just two wins in their last 10 games, the Barea’s have only lost once in five qualifying games and will be looking to continue their charge for a first World Cup appearance on Monday.

Ghana were rampant in their 5-0 thumping of bottom-placed Chad on Friday to get back to winning ways after failing to win any of their previous eight outings. The Black Stars are targeting back-to-back World Cup finals qualification as they lead the group, having only dropped points in a 1-0 loss to Comoros in the second round.

Madagascar vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the seventh meeting between the two sides. Madagascar have won two of the previous six, one ended in a draw while Ghana have won the remaining three.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture back in December 2023 with Ghana picking up a 1-0 victory.

The Black Stars have found the back of the net in all but one of their six previous meetings with Madagascar.

Barea have the best defensive record in their group, having only conceded three goals in five games while Ghana have the best offensive record with 12 goals scored.

Madagascar are currently ranked 116th on the FIFA World Rankings while Ghana are ranked 77th.

Madagascar vs Ghana Prediction

Barea are the underdogs going into Monday's clash and will very likely be satisfied to come away with a draw against a team with much more quality.

The Black Stars will be confident to get all three points and extend their lead at the top of the group but will need to be much better defensively than they have been recently to avoid dropping points.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-2 Ghana

Madagascar vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the Black Stars' last six games on the road)

