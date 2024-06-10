Madagascar vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Madagascar and Mali lock horns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides are playing in Group I and have been drawn alongside Comoros, Ghana, the Central African Republic and Chad.

Ranked 109th in the world, Madagascar are currently sitting atop the group with two wins from three games and six points in the bag. Comoros and Ghana have accrued an identical number of points, but trail the island nation on goal difference.

Having started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Ghana, the Barea recovered to beat Chad (3-0) and Comoros (2-1) in their next two qualifying games, thereby igniting their campaign.

On the other hand, Mali are down in fourth place with just four points in the bag. After winning their opening game against Chad, the Eagles drew 1-1 with Central African Republic on matchday two. Last week, they succumbed to their first loss in the campaign, a 2-1 defeat to Ghana.

With Madagascar, Comoros and Ghana ahead of them on the table, the North African side must pick up the pace sooner rather than later, or risk seeing their progression hopes end prematurely.

It's worth noting that neither of these sides have qualified for the World Cup before.

Madagascar vs Mali Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, the sides have met just once before: back in April 2003, when the Eagles beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly game.

In nine games this calendar year, the Eagles have won five times, while losing and drawing twice each.

Kamory Doumbia has scored a goal in all three of their qualifying games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far for the Eagles.

In their last nine clashes, Madagascar have won just four times.

The Eagles are ranked 44th in the world, whereas the Barea are 65 places below them.

Madagascar vs Mali Prediction

Madagascar have truly punched above their weight so far, picking themselves up from their opening-day defeat to win their next two games and sit in the driving seat.

The Barea will therefore feel confident of their chances here, but the Eagles have some good options in attack and midfield and could peg them back to a draw.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-1 Mali

Madagascar vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes