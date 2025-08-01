Madagascar vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2025 

Madagascar and Mauritania face-off at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday for their opening game of the African Nations Championship.

Ad

Ranked 115th in the world, the Barea secured third place in the previous edition of the tournament, which also happened to be their first appearance.

Having qualified for just one major tournament before - 2019 Africa Cup of Nations - in their history, Madagascar truly punched above their weight there.

Now back in the mix, the island side will be hoping to pull off another scalp, or perhaps even go all the way and clinch the championship.

Ad

Trending

Madagascar, though, have played just two official games so far in 2025, winning 4-1 against the Central African Republic before a 3-0 loss to Ghana. Both fixtures were part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On the other hand, Mauritania are quite experienced in the championship as they are set to make their fourth appearance. Back in 2022, the West African side made it all the way to the quarter-finals, having progressed from the group for the first time.

Ad

Ranked 111th in the world, the Lions of Chinguetti are looking for their first win of the calendar year, having drawn and lost in their previous two outings of 2025.

Madagascar vs Mauritania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third meeting between Madagascar and Mauritania

Mauritania beat Madagascar in both their previous clashes: 3-1 in June 2019 and 2-1 in October 2023 (both international friendlies)

The Lions of Chinguetti have won just once from their last seven games in all competitions: 1-0 vs Cape Verde in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers

As for Barea, they too have won just once from their last five outings: 4-1 vs Central African Republic (2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

Ad

Madagascar vs Mauritania Prediction

Both sides will be missing some of their key players as they ply their trade away from the national leagues. It could make the contest neck-to-neck though, as neither team has particularly impressed in recent times. A first draw between these sides is likely.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-1 Mauritania

Madagascar vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More