Madagascar vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Madagascar will take on Morocco at the Moi International Sports Centre in the African Nations Championship final on Saturday. Who will be the winner of the eighth edition of the CHAN?

Ad

Madagascar vs Morocco Preview

Madagascar have made it to the final for the first time, beating their previous best performance of third place. They certainly have glory in their sights, as they want to make history by winning their first major continental title. Madagascar will be facing off against Morocco for the first time in this competition.

Barea encountered a slow start to their campaign, recording a draw and a defeat in their first two matches, as well as a red card. However, they have not looked back since then, as they have accumulated four wins so far. Madagascar will miss the services of key centre-forward Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro, who is facing a suspension.

Ad

Trending

Morocco would take confidence from their semifinal achievement of knocking out defending champions Senegal. But it wasn’t a walk in the park for the North Africans, as the game was dragged into a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw after full-time. Morocco eventually prevailed 5-3 in the shootout to reach their third CHAN final.

The Atlas Lions are in brilliant shape, recording only one defeat in their last eight matches, alongside seven victories. They are in search of their third CHAN title following their successes in 2018 and 2020. It is unclear which side will enjoy local support more, as both Madagascar and Morocco boast a few nationals in Kenya.

Ad

Madagascar vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Madagascar have suffered only one defeat in this competition, coming against Tanzania 2-1.

Madagascar have scored seven goals and conceded four in their last five matches in this competition.

Madagascar are participating in the CHAN for the third time as opposed to six for Morocco.

Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five matches in this competition.

Madagascar have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, the same as Morocco. Form Guide: Madagascar – W-W-W-W-L, Morocco – W-W-W-W-L.

Ad

Madagascar vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says his team have nothing to lose and that Morocco have more pressure on their shoulders.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui says they will not underestimate Madagascar because both teams have the same stats so far in the tournament.

Morocco are the favorites based on form and individuality.

Prediction Madagascar 1-2 Morocco

Sudan vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Morocco to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Morocco to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Madagascar to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More