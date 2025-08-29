Madagascar vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Madagascar will take on Morocco at the Moi International Sports Centre in the African Nations Championship final on Saturday. Who will be the winner of the eighth edition of the CHAN?
Madagascar vs Morocco Preview
Madagascar have made it to the final for the first time, beating their previous best performance of third place. They certainly have glory in their sights, as they want to make history by winning their first major continental title. Madagascar will be facing off against Morocco for the first time in this competition.
Barea encountered a slow start to their campaign, recording a draw and a defeat in their first two matches, as well as a red card. However, they have not looked back since then, as they have accumulated four wins so far. Madagascar will miss the services of key centre-forward Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro, who is facing a suspension.
Morocco would take confidence from their semifinal achievement of knocking out defending champions Senegal. But it wasn’t a walk in the park for the North Africans, as the game was dragged into a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw after full-time. Morocco eventually prevailed 5-3 in the shootout to reach their third CHAN final.
The Atlas Lions are in brilliant shape, recording only one defeat in their last eight matches, alongside seven victories. They are in search of their third CHAN title following their successes in 2018 and 2020. It is unclear which side will enjoy local support more, as both Madagascar and Morocco boast a few nationals in Kenya.
Madagascar vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Madagascar have suffered only one defeat in this competition, coming against Tanzania 2-1.
- Madagascar have scored seven goals and conceded four in their last five matches in this competition.
- Madagascar are participating in the CHAN for the third time as opposed to six for Morocco.
- Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five matches in this competition.
- Madagascar have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, the same as Morocco. Form Guide: Madagascar – W-W-W-W-L, Morocco – W-W-W-W-L.
Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says his team have nothing to lose and that Morocco have more pressure on their shoulders.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui says they will not underestimate Madagascar because both teams have the same stats so far in the tournament.
Morocco are the favorites based on form and individuality.
Prediction Madagascar 1-2 Morocco
Tip 1: Result – Morocco to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Morocco to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Madagascar to score - Yes