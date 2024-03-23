Madagascar vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024 

Madagascar will host Rwanda at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Monday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side have had a mixed start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and will be looking to build momentum before returning to the competition in June. They beat Burundi 1-0 in a friendly clash last time out, with Tendry Manovo Mataniah scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

Madagascar will be looking to round up their international break on a high before making their return to competitive action against Comoros in June.

Rwanda, meanwhile, have enjoyed an encouraging start to life under German boss Torsten Spittlee and will be looking to extend that streak next week. They played out a goalless draw against Botswana in their last match as they continue to familiarize themselves with Southern African opposition.

The visitors are also set to make their return to competitive action in June, facing Benin in another round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Madagascar vs Rwanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Madagascar and Rwanda.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after failing to register any in their three games prior.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in three of their last five games across all competitions.

Madagascar were ranked 109th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 24 places above their midweek opponents.

Rwanda have kept clean sheets in their last three matches after failing to register any in their previous four.

The Barea have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last five matches.

Madagascar vs Rwanda Prediction

Madagascar are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won three of their last four matches. They are undefeated in their last two home matches and will be looking to extend that streak when they play on Monday.

Rwanda are on a four-game unbeaten streak although they have won just one of their last seven matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat next week.

Prediction: Madagascar 2-0 Rwanda

Madagascar vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Madagascar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last 12 matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last 11 matches)