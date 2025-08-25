Madagascar vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025   

Madagascar will take on Sudan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Tuesday. The two teams are set to open the semi-final phase of the tournament.

Madagascar vs Sudan Preview

Madagascar pulled off a shock win against one of the tournament’s host nations, Kenya, where the final game will be played. Pundits never gave the Islanders any chance of prevailing over Kenya, who opened the scoring by the 48th minute. Madagascar pulled level by the 69th minute and forced the clash into a penalty shootout, which they won 4-3.

Barea are appearing in this competition for the second time. In their debut participation in 2022, they took many by surprise after they finished in third place. Are they hoping to replicate that success or even go further? Madagascar finished second in their group with seven points to progress to the knockout stage.

Sudan also sent shock waves across the tournament when they dumped out Algeria. Although it was a difficult game and both sides fought hard until the end. Centre-back Ayoub Ghezala’s own goal gifted Sudan the opener in the 48th minute, but Algeria pulled level in the 73rd minute, with the game ending 1-1 at fulltime. Sudan won on penalties 4-2.

Falcons of Jediane are in their fifth participation. They are yet to win the title but have finished in third place twice in 2011 and 2018. The win against Algeria will certainly boost their confidence level, but it will be the same for Madagascar, who ousted a host nation.

Madagascar vs Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times in all competitions, with Madagascar winning twice and Sudan once.

Madagascar have scored six goals and conceded four in their last four matches in this tournament.

Madagascar knocked Sudan out of the previous edition of the African Nations Championship.

Sudan have scored five goals and conceded one so far in this tournament.

Madagascar have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Sudan have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Madagascar – D-L-W-W-W, Sudan – D-W-D-L-W.

Both teams displayed enormous stamina in their previous matches. The side with the larger energy reserve is capable of carrying the day.

Sudan have scored fewer goals than Madagascar, who have been very prolific in front of goal. We are unsure if that will make a difference.

Madagascar are the favorites based on individuality.

Prediction Madagascar 2-1 Sudan

Madagascar vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Madagascar to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Madagascar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sudan to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More