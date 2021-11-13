Madagascar vs Tanzania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Madagascar host Tanzania at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday in the final fixture of the CAF FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage qualifiers.

Though both teams have been ruled out of contention for a spot in the third round, they will want to sign off with a bang.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 loss at Group J leaders Benin in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Tanzania were defeated 3-0 at home by DR Congo, who need a win in their fixture against Benin on Sunday to make it through to the next round.

Madagascar vs Tanzania Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just once across all competitions. The game took place at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in September. It was a well-contested match with four goals scored in the first half. Feisal Salum scored the winning goal for Tanzania to secure a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Madagascar form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-W-L-L-L

Tanzania form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-W-L-W-D

Madagascar vs Tanzania Team News

Madagascar

Éric Rabésandratana has a 24-man squad at his disposal for their last game of the qualification campaign. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for Barea.

Jérémy Morel returned to the squad against Benin, but Jules Solomantenaina, Razafindranaivo Koloina, Andriantiana Nomena and Pandor Yannick were made to wait for their debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tanzania

The Taifa Stars have a 27-man squad for the game and at the moment, there are no injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side. Kim Poulsen has a fully fit squad at his disposal and will be hoping his players find their shooting boots here.

TFF TANZANIA @Tanfootball Waziri wa Utamaduni, Sanaa na Michezo, Innocent Bashungwa akizungumza na Wachezaji wa Timu ya Taifa “Taifa Stars” uwanja wa Ndege wa Kimataifa wa Julius Nyerere (JNIA) kabla ya kuelekea Madagascar kwenye mchezo wa kufuzu Kombe la Dunia Waziri wa Utamaduni, Sanaa na Michezo, Innocent Bashungwa akizungumza na Wachezaji wa Timu ya Taifa “Taifa Stars” uwanja wa Ndege wa Kimataifa wa Julius Nyerere (JNIA) kabla ya kuelekea Madagascar kwenye mchezo wa kufuzu Kombe la Dunia https://t.co/wBNraqi6at

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Madagascar vs Tanzania Predicted XI

Madagascar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Mathyas Randriamamy; Romain Métanire, Fabien Boyer, Mamy Gervais, Jérémy Morel, Loïc Lapoussin; Njiva Rakotoharimalala, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Rayan Raveloson, Paulin Voavy; Fabrice Rakotondraibe.

Tanzania Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aishi Manula; Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Kennedy Juma; Israel Mwenda, Mzamiru Yassin, Feisal Salum, Mohamed Hussein; Dennis Kibu, Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva.

Madagascar vs Tanzania Prediction

Tanzania have done decently for themselves in the qualifying campaign with five goals scored and seven conceded. Madagascar have struggled to find the back of the net with just three goals to their name. They also have the worst defensive record in the group, having let in eight goals.

As there is nothing at stake for this game, we predict that it will end in a draw.

Prediction: Madagascar 1-1 Tanzania

Edited by Peter P