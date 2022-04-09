“Made United even worse” – Critics point fingers at Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United suffer loss

Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United's starting XI against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. He missed out due to illness in their draw against Leicester City in their previous game.

It was a golden opportunity for the Portuguese and Manchester United to put on a dominant display against a struggling side and gain some momentum. Frank Lampard's side came into this match with just one win from seven league games.

However, the Red Devils were unable to create any clear goal-scoring chances that could really heart the home side. As a result of their toothless performance, a 1-0 defeat was how the game ended.

Ronaldo had another poor outing in the Premier League as he was unable to influence the game in the final-third. Speculation continues around his future with the Portuguese's contract expiring in 2023. Performances like these aren't helping his popularity with the Old Trafford faithful.

Many critics surfaced on social media after the game as they battered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for being absent throughout the game. The larger opinion seems to be that the striker's presence has only harmed the team and is not going to help them make progress.

Here are some of their reactions:

¹⁶ @FCBMonalisa



Makes you think @goal We really need to have a serious conversation on how Ronaldo ruined United. Last season United finished 2nd, this season they struggling for top 4Makes you think @goal We really need to have a serious conversation on how Ronaldo ruined United. Last season United finished 2nd, this season they struggling for top 4Makes you think

💎💫™⚽ @Lord_Kusman And people like @samuelluckhurst gave us statistics how we never win without RONALDO....everyone is the problem of Manchester united.. #EVEMNU And people like @samuelluckhurst gave us statistics how we never win without RONALDO....everyone is the problem of Manchester united..#EVEMNU

Cityzen_Edem @edem_twit I can't tell what the so called goat(CR7) is doing in the game I can't tell what the so called goat(CR7) is doing in the game

MØ ❁ @milehkevin RONALDO MADE UNITED EVEN WORSE RONALDO MADE UNITED EVEN WORSE

The Manchester United forward's minimal involvement in the game was reflected in his stats as well. Shockingly, Ronaldo finished with lesser touches than Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. One fan was quick to point out the stat and mocked the Portugal international for the same.

BabluMunna 🇮🇳(Boards Szn😔) @BabluMunna2 NO WAY RONALDO FINISHED THE GAME WITH LESSER TOUCHES THAN PICKFORD. NO WAY RONALDO FINISHED THE GAME WITH LESSER TOUCHES THAN PICKFORD.😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0ZyFn2nnB5

Kamogelo! @kamoutd Yeah no Ronaldo should call it after the World Cup. Yeah no Ronaldo should call it after the World Cup. https://t.co/XFz2HzGBi8

❤️‍🩹🈴 @CataloniaUltra United and Ronaldo tryna run it back to 2008 United and Ronaldo tryna run it back to 2008 https://t.co/KsPsXf49BT

Trey @UTDTrey We should've just let Ronaldo join City We should've just let Ronaldo join City

Cristiano Ronaldo has flattered to deceive in Manchester United colors since the turn of the year

The 37-year-old striker has finally started to show signs of aging as he has been unable to press or run with the desired intensity. Cristiano Ronaldo has always been about goals. Hence, as long as he was banging them, there were no issues for Manchester United.

Except, he's stopped doing it anymore. The Red Devils are desperately in need of goals as their hopes of a top-four finish are waning game after game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only found the back of the net four times in 2022. One of those goals came against Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-February before he smashed a hat-trick in March against Tottenham Hotspur.

He was unable to influence the Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid as the Old Trafford outfit crashed out of the Champions League as well. Ronaldo has four goals in 13 appearances in 2022 with the player going goal-less in 11 outings.

