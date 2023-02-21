Magallanes vs Always Ready Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2023

Magallanes will play host to Always Ready at Estadio El Teniente in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Magallanes vs Always Ready Preview

Chilean side Magallanes and Always Ready from Bolivia were among the 13 teams who had byes to the second stage of the Copa Libertadores. Magallanes won the 2022 Primera B de Chile – second tier – to earn a promotion to the top tier, the Primera División. That was not their only achievement last season.

Carabeleros won their first Copa Chile last year before wrapping up their successful season with the Supercopa de Chile title – also their first. Those victories earned them an automatic spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Magallanes will seek to extend their fairytale season to the continental campaign.

Always Ready finished fourth in the aggregate table of the 2022 Bolivian Primera División to earn qualification for the Copa Libertadores second stage. They also made it to the quarterfinals of the Torneo Apertura – the first tournament of the season. The second tournament, Torneo Clausura, was canceled.

La Banda Roja are in sixth place in the 2023 Primera División standings with four points after two matchdays. They come into the Copa Libertadores clash on the back of two wins against Gran Mamoré, 5-0, and Independiente, 4-1. Magallanes and Always Ready are yet to play each other in any competition.

Magallanes vs Always Ready Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Magallanes have appeared once in the Copa Libertadores in 1985, crashing out in the first round.

Magallanes have suffered three losses in their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight.

Magallanes have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Always Ready have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Magallanes have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Always Ready have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Magallanes vs Always Ready Prediction

Cesar Cortes was the hosts’ top scorer and the league’s third top scorer last season with 12 goals. He has promised to do more in the new season. Felipe Flores and Manuel Vicuna contributed seven goals each.

Club Magallanes @ClubMagallanes



Club Magallanes se quedó con el



Con este título La Academia logra el ascenso a la primera división del fútbol formativo 🤩



#VamosLaAcademia CAMPEONES Y DE PRIMERAClub Magallanes se quedó con el #ProyecciónGatorade Regional 2022 tras vencer en la tanda de penales a Deportes Iquique por 4-2.Con este título La Academia logra el ascenso a la primera división del fútbol formativo 🤩 CAMPEONES Y DE PRIMERA 🏆Club Magallanes se quedó con el #ProyecciónGatorade Regional 2022 tras vencer en la tanda de penales a Deportes Iquique por 4-2.Con este título La Academia logra el ascenso a la primera división del fútbol formativo 🤩#VamosLaAcademia 🔵⚪ https://t.co/yPsW6QOVfX

Marcos Riquelme is still there for the visitors. He was the Bolivian Primera División top scorer with 19 goals last season. He remains the side’s main attacking threat.

Magallanes have enthusiasm on their side and that could help, especially in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Magallanes 2-1 Always Ready

Magallanes vs Always Ready Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Magallanes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Magallanes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Always Ready to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes