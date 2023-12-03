Magdeburg vs Dusseldorf Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

Fortuna Dusseldorf continued their DFB-Pokal campaign at the MDCC-Arena on Tuesday against Magdeburg in the round of 16.

The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit have been on a great run in the cup this season, scoring nine goals in two clashes.

In the first round, Dusseldorf beat Illertissen 3-1 on the road, before seeing off Unterhaching 6-3 in extra time in the last round. Isak Johannesson netted a hat-trick as Daniel Thioune's side survived an almighty scare.

Soon after, Dusseldorf lost back-to-back league matches in the 2. Bundesliga, but have bounced back with two big wins over Schalke and Nurnberg, winning 5-3 and 5-0 respectively.

This has propeled the side into fourth place on the league table with 27 points from 15 games.

Dusseldorf next face their league rivals, Magdeburg, who overcame Holstein Kiel on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time.

Two goals inside the opening 11 minutes had them 2-0 up, but two own goals right after the hour mark brought Kiel level and the match headed into extra time.

In the added minutes, both sides struck once each, as a penalty shootout beckoned and Magdeburg prevailed 4-3 to reach the third round.

Magdeburg vs Dusseldorf Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between Magdeburg and Dusseldorf.

Both Magdeburg and Dusseldorf are coming off the back of two wins in a row.

Dusseldorf have conceded three goals in three of their last five games.

Dusseldorf have scored five goals in their last two games.

Dusseldorf have scored at least thrice in four of their last five DFB-Pokal games.

Magdeburg have kept just one clean sheet from their last 13 games in all competitions: a 2-0 win vs Osnabruck in 2. Bundesliga.

Dusseldorf, too, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games, although it came in their most recent outing: a 5-0 win vs Nurnberg in 2. Bundesliga.

Magdeburg vs Dusseldorf Prediction

Magdeburg might be eight places below Dusseldorf on the league table but they have the means to ruffle a few feathers here. The North Rhine-Westphalia side appear stronger on paper, armed with quality options in the attack.

It will be close and hard-fought but we expect the visitors to clinch this one, eventually.

Prediction: Magdeburg 2-3 Dusseldorf

Magdeburg vs Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fortuna Dusseldorf to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes