Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round-three fixture on Wednesday (August 20th). The game will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at the same venue last week. Both goals were scored in the first half, with the visitors going ahead through Langelihle Phili's 19th-minute strike while Kgomotso Mosadi equalized in the 27th minute.

Sundowns, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of their MTN8 Cup semifinal tie over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Teboho Mokoena's 36th-minute strike. Kamogelo Sebelebele drew the game level with three minutes left in regulation time.

Masandawana will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over AmaZulu last week. The win left them in fifth spot in the standings on four points. Magesi are 10th with two points from as many games.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have two wins from three head-to-head games, while Magesi were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Sundowns claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of Sundowns' last five games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Magesi are winless in their last six league games, drawing each of the last four on the bounce.

Sundowns are unbeaten in their last five competitive games (two wins).

Five of Magesi's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Magesi have shown a penchant for draws, with five of their last six games having ended in a share of the spoils. Furthermore, 11 of their last 12 league games, including each of the last six, have produced fewer than three goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns are eight-time defending South African champions. They are the pre-game favorites in this game and will be keen to end their current three-game winless streak on their travels across competitions.

We expect Miguel Cardoso's side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Magesi 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

