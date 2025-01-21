Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025 

Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership clash on Wednesday (January 22nd). The game will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered to AmaZulu at the same venue last time out. Bongani Zungu broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League. They went ahead through Peter Shalulile's 12th-minute strike while Amine Zouhzouh equalized with seven minutes left on the clock.

Ka bo Yellow will now shift their attention to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Richards Bay in December 2024.

The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 30 points from 11 games. Magesi are at the foot of the standings on seven points.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Magesi claimed a 2-1 comeback win in the sole meeting between the two sides in the Carling Knockout Cup final in December 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns' last five competitive games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Magesi are winless in their last nine league games (five losses).

Seven of Sundowns' last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Magesi's last six league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet and also produced under 2.5 goals.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Magesi are finding the going tough in their first season of top-flight football. They are already the early favorites to be relegated after just one season. Owen Da Gama's side are two points away from safety with two games in hand over 14th-placed Richards Bay.

Mamelodi Sundowns are seven-time defending champions and are are well on course to defend their crown. Miguel Cardoso's side hold a three-point advantage at the summit.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Magesi 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

