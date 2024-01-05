Maidstone United vs Stevenage Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Maidstone United and Stevenage will square off in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 6th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Tonbridge in the National League South. They went ahead through Kodi Lyons-Foster's 33rd-minute own goal and doubled their lead with Sam Corne's 41st-minute penalty.

Stevenage, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Portsmouth in League One. All three goals came in the first half, with Paddy Lane and Colby Bishop scoring either side of Louis Thompson to inspire Pompey to victory.

The Hertfordshire outfit will turn their focus to the FA Cup and booked their spot in this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Port Vale in the last round. Maidstone qualified at Barrow's expense with a 2-1 home victory.

Maidstone United vs Stevenage Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in the first round of the 2014-15 FA Cup and could not be separated in a goalless draw. Maidstone United progressed with a 2-1 home win in the replay.

Seven of Stevenage's last eight games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Maidstone United have won six of their last seven home games (one loss).

Stevenage's last five away games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Stevenage's last six games, including each of the last three have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Maidstone United vs Stevenage Prediction

Maidstone United are the only sixth-division side left in this season's FA Cup. The Stones will have to overperform if they are to eliminate a side 68 places above them in the English football hierarchy. George Elokobi's side have a strong home record and their good form in front of their fans will be put to the test.

Stevenage's form heading into this game has been far from ideal but they are still the favories, owing to their superior quality. Their games tend to be on the high-scoring side and this trend could continue.

The FA Cup is famed for its rich history of Non-League shocks and this game could be one to look out for in this regard. However, we are backing the visitors to do enough to nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Maidstone United 1-2 Stevenage

Maidstone United vs Stevenage Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stevenage to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Highest scoring half: First half