Augsburg go head-to-head with relegation-battling Mainz 05 at Mewa Arena in round 22 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Die Nullfünfer have failed to win their last 11 league matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Mainz 05 continue to struggle for results at the bottom end of the Bundesliga table as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Stuttgart at MHP Arena last Sunday.

The Rhineland-Palatinate outfit have now gone 11 consecutive league games without a win, losing five and picking up six draws since claiming a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig on November 4.

With 21 points from 21 matches, Mainz are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, nine points away from safety and only above rock-bottom Darmstadt on goal difference.

Augsburg, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team display last time out as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Leipzig on home turf.

However, Jess Thorup’s men have now failed to win seven of their last eight league matches, picking up three draws and losing four since the first week of December.

With 23 points from 21 matches, Augsburg are currently 11th in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with 12th-placed Wolfsburg.

Mainz 05 vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Augsburg hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Augsburg have won just one of their last six Bundesliga away matches while losing twice and picking up three draws since the start of November.

Mainz have failed to win their last five home matches, picking up two draws and losing three since November's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Mainz 05 vs Augsburg Prediction

The last five meetings between Mainz and Augsburg have produced a combined 18 goals and we anticipate another end-to-end affair at Mewa Arena.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Augsburg

Mainz 05 vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five clashes)