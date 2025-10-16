Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen return to action in the German Bundesliga when they lock horns at MEWA Arena on Saturday. Kasper Hjulmand’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts (2W, 2D) and will head into the weekend aiming to extend this two-year streak.

Mainz were left empty-handed once again in the Bundesliga as they fell to a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Hannover just before the international break on October 5.

This came just three days after Bo Henriksen’s side picked up a dream start to the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League campaign courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Mainz have lost four of their six Bundesliga matches while claiming one win and one draw to collect four points and sit 16th in the table, only above Heidenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, picked up back-to-back league wins for the first time since April last time out when they edged out Union Berlin 2-0 at the BayArena.

Before that, Hjulmand’s men were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game in the UEFA Champions League on October 1 when they played out a 1-1 draw with Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

Leverkusen have picked up 11 points from their six Bundesliga matches so far to sit fifth in the standings but could move level with second-placed Borussia Dortmund with a win this weekend.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Bayer Leverkusen boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Leverkusen are unbeaten away from home in the Bundesliga in 2025, having picked up six wins and six draws from their 12 matches since the turn of the year.

Mainz are without a win in their last eight Bundesliga home games, losing three and picking up five draws since a 2-0 victory over St. Pauli in February.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen, we anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action this weekend.

Hjulmand’s men have been rock-solid away from home in the league and we are tipping them to come away with all three points at MEWA Arena.

Prediction: Mainz 05 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Leverkusen (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Mainz)

