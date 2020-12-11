Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

A relegation six-pointer is on the cards as Mainz will host FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled this season in the league, and will view this game as a must-win in their bid to move away from the bottom three places in the table.

Heading into the game, Koln are in a decent run of form, having picked up four points from their last two games. The performances have come against good sides as well. They shocked Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park and drew at home against European hopefuls Wolfsburg in the previous game.

Mainz, on the other hand, have won just once, but have already lost a whopping seven games and have the second-worst defensive record in the league. Both teams have struggled for any sort of cohesion, but will want to dig deep and get a result come Saturday.

Mainz 05 vs FC Koln Head-to-head

There has not been much between the two teams in recent years. Both sides have been around the bottom half of the table in recent seasons. Clashes between the two sides tend to be close, as indicated by the three draws in six games.

Mainz have won two, while Koln have picked up a solitary win in the last six clashes between the two teams.

Koln’s last win against Mainz came in 2017. That was the season when they had the likes of Leonardo Bittencourt, Anthony Modeste and Milos Jojic, but still managed to get relegated.

While Mainz have managed a two-game unbeaten run, Koln were unbeaten in three games before their narrow defeat against Arminia Bielefeld in the previous outing.

Mainz form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Koln form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Mainz 05 vs FC Koln Team News

Daniel Brosinski is likely to return for Mainz, and he will offer more experience in the right-back position. Levin Oztunali and Adam Szalai are still out and the hosts will miss their presence in attack.

Injured: Levin Oztunali, Adam Szalai, Phillipp Mwene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln will be without the presence of Florian Kainz. The Austrian is still recovering from his knee injury. Jonas Hector has returned to training, and he could feature if he is passed fit.

Injured: Rafael Czichos, Florian Kainz

Doubtful: Jonas Hector

Suspended: None

Mainz 05 vs FC Koln Predicted Lineups

Mainz 05 probable starting XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Jeremian St-Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack; Daniel Brosinski, Edimilson Fernandes, Leandro Barreiro, Aaron Martin; Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison; Jean-Phillippe Mateta

FC Koln probable starting XI (3-1-4-2): Timo Horn; Jannes Horn, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Ellyes Skhiri; Marius Wolf, Salih Ozcan, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ismail Jakobs; Jan Thielmann, Ondrej Duda

Mainz 05 vs FC Koln Prediction

Mainz will be at home, but considering Koln have managed a decent run of late, they are likely to head into the game with more fire in their belly. We predict a narrow 2-1 win for the away side.

Score prediction: Mainz 1-2 Koln