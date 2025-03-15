Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

The action continues in round 26 of the Bundesliga as Mainz 05 and Freiburg go head-to-head on Saturday. The two sides are separated by three points in the race for UEFA Champions League football.

Mainz continued their quest for a place in the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Friday. Bo Henriksen’s men have won four back-to-back matches, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw with Augsburg in February.

With 44 points from 25 matches, Mainz are third in the standings, nine points behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Like the hosts, Freiburg continue to push for a top-four finish, holding RB Leipzig to a goalless draw at the Red Bull Arena last time out. Julian Schuster’s side have gone six league games without defeat, winning four, before playing back-to-back stalemates with Augsburg and Leipzig.

Freiburg have picked up 41 points from 25 games to sit fifth in the points table, one point off fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mainz have 16 wins from their last 42 meetings with Freiburg, losing 12.

Mainz are on a run of seven home games without defeat, winning six, since a 4-0 thrashing against Bayern Munich in October.

Freiburg are unbeaten in three matches, winning two, snapping a six-game winless run.

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed impressive league campaigns and will look to get one over the other in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

However, Mainz have made their home a fortress since failing to win their opening five games of the season. So, expect them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Freiburg

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight meetings.)

