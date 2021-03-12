Mainz 05 vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Mainz host Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the home team still desperate for points to lift them out of relegation trouble.

After having temporarily moved out of the relegation zone recently, Mainz are now back in 17th place, with 18 points from 24 games. They have a point less than Arminia Bielefeld, and three less than Hertha BSC.

Mainz have won only one of their last four games. However, the five points they have picked up in that period enabled them to get closer to both Arminia and Hertha.

In their last game, Mainz played out a goalless draw against bottom club Schalke, which really did no good to either team's Bundesliga survival hopes.

Freiburg have also won only one of their last four games, and have picked up only four points in that period. In their last game, they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by second-placed RB Leipzig.

Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth and Emil Forsberg scored the goals for Julian Nagelsmann's side in that game as Freiburg were put to the sword.

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Mainz have won 13 and lost eight of the last 29 games that they have played against Freiburg.

Advertisement

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, which finished 3-1 in Mainz's favor.

Mainz 05 form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Freiburg form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Team News

Mainz 05

Karim Onisiwo is expected to be the only Mainz player to miss this game with an injury. Bo Svensson has an otherwise fully-available squad to choose from.

Injured: Karim Onisiwo

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Mark Flekken and Lino Tempelmann are out with injury problems. Kwon Chang-Hoon is reportedly back in training, and could feature in the squad at the very least.

#update zum Personal: Bis auf Mark #Flekken und Lino #Tempelmann (Bänderverletzung) sind alle Spieler eine Option. — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) March 11, 2021

Injured: Mark Flekken, Lino Tempelmann

Suspended: None

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Mainz 05 Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Jerry St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Danny Latza, Kevin Stoger, Philipp Mwene; Robin Quaison, Adam Szalai

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Kevin Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde; Christian Gunter, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer; Ermedin Demirovic

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Prediction

Advertisement

There is not much to choose between the two teams in terms of their recent form, with Mainz slightly edging it.

However, given Mainz's position and the pressure that accompanies every game at this stage of the season, we predict a loss for the home team.

Prediction: Mainz 05 1-2 Freiburg