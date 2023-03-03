Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Mainz 05 host Hoffenheim at the Mewa Arena in round 23 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 4).

While Die Nullfunfer will look to pick up a fourth straight win, the visitors will set out to end their six-game losing streak and pick up their first win of the year.

There's no place like home ❤️The MEWA ARENA has been a fortress lately 🔒🏟️

Mainz continued their last push for a place in Europe with an emphatic 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday (February 24).

Die Nullfunfer have now won their last three league games, scoring ten goals and conceding three since a 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on February 4. With 32 points from 22 games, Mainz are eighth in the Bundesliga, six points off Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Well-deserved spots for two of our goalscorers in the Team of the Week 🏅 Jae-sung Lee was also named the Player of the Matchday 🔥

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (February 26).

They have now lost their last six games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the DFB Pokal with a 3-1 loss against Leipzig on February 1. With 19 points from 22 games, Hoffenheim are 16th in the standings, just three points above rock-bottom Schalke.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from their last 32 meetings, Mainz hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Mainz have won their last three league games, equalling their longest winning streak in the league since April 2021, when they also won three games on the trot.

Hoffenheim are on a six-game losing streak and are winless in their last 13 competitive outings, losing 11 and drawing three since a 5-1 win over Schalke in the DFB Pokal in October.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Mainz have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, which has been down to their fine displays in the final third, where they have scored ten goals in their last three games. Svensson’s men have also won their last three league games at home and should heap more misery on a floundering Hoffenheim side.

Prediction: Mainz 05 2-1 Hoffenheim

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz

Tip 2: First to score - Mainz (Mainz have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings with Hoffenheim.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

