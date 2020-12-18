Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Mainz play host to Werder Bremen at the Opel Arena on Saturday as both sides are desperate for three points in the fight for survival in the Bundesliga.

While the 05ers are currently 17th in the standings with just a single victory from 12 games, Bremen are inching closer to the relegation zone.

Without a win in nine consecutive top-flight games, including defeats in each of the last five, the River Islanders continue to plummet at an alarming rate.

To be fair, the fixture list hasn't been kind to Florian Kohfeldt's side, who've had to face Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head

In 28 games between these sides, Werder Bremen have the advantage with 13 victories to Mainz's five.

Last season, Werder Bremen had the better of their opponents, completing the 'domestic double' with an aggregate score of 8-1.

Mainz 05 Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Advertisement

Werder Bremen Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Team News

Mainz will be without experienced forward Adam Szalai, who is nursing a meniscus injury, while winger Levin Oztunali is sidelined with a hamstring problem. Right-back Phillipp Mwene is also ruled out of the clash.

On the bright side, Jean-Philippe Mateta, the side's top-scorer with seven goals, returns after serving his suspension. That represents a massive boost for the home side.

Injured: Adam Szalai and Levin Oztunali

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Phillipp Mwene

🗣️ #Kohfeldt on the squad:



"All of the players who played on Tuesday are ready to face @Mainz05en. All who missed out remain unavailable. We are missing our three most experienced strikers, which means there will be chances for others."#m05svw #werder pic.twitter.com/dBVajJno84 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) December 17, 2020

Bremen will be without the injured attacking trio of Milot Rashica (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (calf), and David Selke (thigh). Manager Kohfeldt expressed concern about their absence in a press conference.

Injured: Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug, and David Selke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Mainz (5-3-2): Robin Zentner; Aaron Caricol, Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, Jeremiah St.Juste, Edimilson Fernandes; Kevin Stoger, Pierre Kunde Malong, Leandro Barreiro; Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Werder Bremen (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Jean Manuel Mbom, Kevin Mohwald, Ludwig Augustinsson; Josh Sargent, Yuya Osako.

Advertisement

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both teams have been in terrible form in the league, making this one difficult to predict.

However, the visitors will feel confident heading into the match given their superior head-to-head record and might finally arrest their losing streak. We expect this to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Werder Bremen