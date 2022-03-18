Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In the Bundesliga this weekend, Mainz will host Arminia Bielefeld at the Opel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Mainz returned to league action on Wednesday after a three-week break due to rescheduled fixtures. They were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund, struggling to offer anything cogent offensively for large swathes. Mainz are tenth in the league table with 34 points from 25 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their late push for Europe.

Arminia Bielefeld, meanwhile, have slowed down in their bid for survival. Coincidentally, they also faced Borussia Dortmund in their last game, losing 1-0 to the Black and Yellows. They were very positive in attack but could not find a way past Gregor Kobel in the opposition goal.

The visitors sit just outside the drop zone in 15th place with 25 points from 26 games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to steer further clear of it on Saturday.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Mainz and Hertha Berlin. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won one more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

In their league clash this season. Mainz won 2-1.

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Mainz

Jeremiah St Juste and Finn Dahmen both remain out with injuries, while Delano Burgzorg has been ruled out of the game due to a heart condition. Anton Stach is suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings. Meanwhile, Niklas Tauer came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this weekend's clash.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste, Finn Dahmen.

Doubtful: Niklas Tauer.

Unavailable: Delano Burgzorg.

Suspended: Anton Stach.

Arminia Bielefeld

The visitors have been left depleted, with eight players out of Saturday's game because of COVID-19. Cedric Brunner is set to miss out as well due to a suspension.

Injured: None.

COVID-19: Nathan de Medina, Joakim Nilsson, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos, Florian Kruger, Fabian Kunze, Jacob Laursen, Janni Serra.

Suspended: Cedric Brunner.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Mainz (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee; Jonathan Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Manuel Prietl, Andres Andrade, Amos Pieper, George Bello; Alessandro Schöpf, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Masaya Okugawa, Robin Hack; Bryan Lasme.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back losses at the moment. They, however, have one of the best home and defensive records in the league this season and will look to capitalise on that this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and have failed to score in four of their last five. They haven't won in five previous competitive visits to Mainz dating back to 2004. Considering the same, the home team (Mainz) should return to winning ways on Saturday.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld.

