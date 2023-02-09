Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Mainz will host Augsburg at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for form in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were beaten 2-1 by in-form Union Berlin in their last league outing, falling to a late goal by their opponents after Marcus Ingvartsen had previously leveled the scores from the penalty spot.

Mainz sit 12th in the league table with 23 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this Saturday.

Augsburg have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, with Fenerbahce loanee Mergim Berisha scoring the sole goal of the game to record his third strike in as many games.

The visitors sit a place and two points behind their weekend opponents in the league standings and will look to leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Mainz vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Mainz and Augsburg. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after losing their previous six on the bounce.

Mainz are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored 24 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, all of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Only three of the 05ers' eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last nine competitive outings. They have won just two home league games all season and could struggle here.

Augsburg have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous eight Bundesliga matches. They are, however, winless in their last five away games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Augsburg

Mainz vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

