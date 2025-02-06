Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Mainz will invite Augsburg to Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have won nine of their 20 league games thus far and are in sixth place with 31 points. Fuggerstädter are in 12th place with seven wins and 26 points.

Die Nullfünfer played Werder Bremen in their previous league outing last week and fell to a 1-0 away loss. Werder's Marvin Ducksch missed from the penalty spot early in the first half but Leonardo Bittencourt scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute.

The visitors saw their winning streak ended after three games last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. Their poor run continued in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday, as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Stuttgart.

Mainz vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 16-15 lead in wins and six games ending in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season. Die Nullfünfer made it two wins on the spin against the visitors with a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mainz are on a five-game winning streak at home, scoring 11 goals. They have scored two goals apiece in two home games in 2025 while keeping clean sheets.

Augsburg are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins.

Five of the visitors' eight losses in the Bundesliga this season have been registered in their travels.

The visitors have kept two clean sheets in their three away games in 2025.

Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Nullfünfer have seen a drop in form recently, losing three of their last four league games. Interestingly, all three losses were registered in away games. They are unbeaten at home since November. They have won four of their five league meetings against the visitors, and are strong favorites.

Anthony Caci was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Stefan Bell is likely to miss the match with a muscle injury and Jonathan Burkardt is a doubt.

Fuggerstädter are winless in their last two games, conceding one goal apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last three away games in this fixture, conceding eight goals, which is a cause for concern.

Dimitris Giannoulis is a confirmed absentee due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Yusuf Kabadayi is a long-term absentee and Reece Oxford is also not yet ready to feature here.

Die Nullfünfer are on a five-game winning streak at home and, considering their better recent record in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Augsburg

Mainz vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

